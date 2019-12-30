A New Analysis of DB Physical Rhodium (OTCMKTS:DBSHF) (2019-12-30)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like DB Physical Rhodium, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than DBSHF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-30. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-30 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how DB Physical Rhodium (OTCMKTS:DBSHF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, DB Physical Rhodium (OTCMKTS:DBSHF) opened at 484.5, reaching a high of 484.5 and a low of 484.5 before closing at a price of 484.5. There was a total volume of 50.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 500.0, an on-balance volume of 500.0, chaikin money flow of 0.50787 and a force index of 210.25. There was an ease of movement rating of -0.168, a volume-price trend of 359.14026 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 13.00899, bolinger bands of 500.77082, an upper bollinger band of 476.72918, lower bollinger band of 484.5, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 484.5, high band keltner channel of 484.5, low band keltner channel of 484.5, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 484.5, a donchian channel low band of 484.5, a donchian channel high band indicator of nan, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.19071, a MACD signal of 0.10595, a MACD difference of 0.08476, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 484.5, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 484.5, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.00561, a trix of 40.64461, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.8, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -205.84143, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 738.68686 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 738.68686 (leaving a KST difference of 7.62582). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 484.5, an Ichimoku B rating of 484.5, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 308.02855, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 356.14872, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 1.89667.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 73.86869, a daily log return of 1.73917 and a cumulative return of 1.75439.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-30 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for DB Physical Rhodium (OTCMKTS:DBSHF) is telling us that this is looking like a reasonable buy. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

