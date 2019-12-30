What We Found On Fuji Electric Holdin (OTCMKTS:FELTY) (2019-12-30)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Fuji Electric Holdin, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than FELTY, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2019-12-30. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2019-12-30 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Fuji Electric Holdin (OTCMKTS:FELTY) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Fuji Electric Holdin (OTCMKTS:FELTY) opened at 7.6575, reaching a high of 7.6575 and a low of 7.65 before closing at a price of 7.65. There was a total volume of 2235.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 31.21205, an on-balance volume of -7.64, chaikin money flow of 0.52277 and a force index of 0.0036. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.00079, a volume-price trend of 0.1088 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.1047, bolinger bands of 7.66828, an upper bollinger band of 7.61172, lower bollinger band of 7.65, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 7.655, high band keltner channel of 7.655, low band keltner channel of 7.655, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 7.65, a donchian channel low band of 7.65, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.00045, a MACD signal of -0.00025, a MACD difference of -0.0002, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 7.65, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 7.65, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.19154, a trix of 0.3228, a Mass Index (MI) of 2.952, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -0.10845, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 14.3802 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 14.3802 (leaving a KST difference of -0.66299). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 7.6575, an Ichimoku B rating of 7.6575, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 7.68852, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 7.72041, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 93.53164, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 0.02242.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 1.43802, a daily log return of -0.26178 and a cumulative return of -0.26144.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-12-30 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Fuji Electric Holdin (OTCMKTS:FELTY) is telling us that this is OK to hold – but we have no strong sell or buy signals.. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

