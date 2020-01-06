A Recap Of Martinrea Intl Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) (2020-01-06)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Martinrea Intl Inc, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than MRETF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-06. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-06 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Martinrea Intl Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Martinrea Intl Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) opened at 11.0165, reaching a high of 11.0165 and a low of 11.0165 before closing at a price of 11.0165. There was a total volume of 325.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 11.135, an on-balance volume of 11.135, chaikin money flow of 0.33452 and a force index of -0.02803. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.00282, a volume-price trend of 3.05901 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.13042, bolinger bands of 11.24333, an upper bollinger band of 10.90817, lower bollinger band of 11.0165, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 11.0165, high band keltner channel of 11.0165, low band keltner channel of 11.0165, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 11.0165, a donchian channel low band of 11.0165, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.00266, a MACD signal of 0.00148, a MACD difference of 0.00118, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 11.0165, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 11.0165, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.23895, a trix of 19.00624, a Mass Index (MI) of 2.44, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -2.39141, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 277.26159 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 277.26159 (leaving a KST difference of 3.43475). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 11.0165, an Ichimoku B rating of 11.0165, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 8.92716, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 9.36852, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -0.03372.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 27.72616, a daily log return of 1.06992 and a cumulative return of 1.07566.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-06 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Martinrea Intl Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) is telling us that this is a reasonably healthy chart worth considering for a short-term long. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

