Professionals Have Reviewed Buzzi Unicem Spa Non Conv (OTCMKTS:BZZFF)’s Latest Trading Session (2020-01-06)

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-06 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Buzzi Unicem Spa Non Conv (OTCMKTS:BZZFF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Buzzi Unicem Spa Non Conv (OTCMKTS:BZZFF) opened at 14.75, reaching a high of 14.75 and a low of 14.75 before closing at a price of 14.75. There was a total volume of 124.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 12.8956, an on-balance volume of 15.98, chaikin money flow of 0.05363 and a force index of 0.1225. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.00042, a volume-price trend of 0.97751 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.18968, bolinger bands of 17.10448, an upper bollinger band of 13.62552, lower bollinger band of 14.75, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 14.75, high band keltner channel of 14.75, low band keltner channel of 14.75, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 14.75, a donchian channel low band of 14.75, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.0276, a MACD signal of 0.01533, a MACD difference of 0.01226, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 14.75, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 14.75, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.0002, a trix of 5.67498, a Mass Index (MI) of 4.99989, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -0.89574, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 64.65448 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 64.65448 (leaving a KST difference of 22.19534). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 14.75, an Ichimoku B rating of 14.75, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 13.85551, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 13.60654, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 0.11767.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 6.46545, a daily log return of 8.00949 and a cumulative return of 8.33898.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-06 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Buzzi Unicem Spa Non Conv (OTCMKTS:BZZFF) is telling us that this is a reasonably healthy chart worth considering for a short-term long. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

