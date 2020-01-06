What We Found On Futaba Corp (OTCMKTS:FUBAF) (2020-01-06)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Futaba Corp, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than FUBAF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-06. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-06 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Futaba Corp (OTCMKTS:FUBAF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Futaba Corp (OTCMKTS:FUBAF) opened at 12.45, reaching a high of 12.45 and a low of 12.45 before closing at a price of 12.45. There was a total volume of 200.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of nan, an on-balance volume of 12.9, chaikin money flow of nan and a force index of 0.2025. There was an ease of movement rating of nan, a volume-price trend of -0.25647 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.0304, bolinger bands of 12.45, an upper bollinger band of 12.45, lower bollinger band of 12.45, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of nan, a central keltner channel of 12.45, high band keltner channel of 12.45, low band keltner channel of 12.45, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of nan. There was a donchian channel high band of 12.45, a donchian channel low band of 12.45, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.02039, a MACD signal of 0.00516, a MACD difference of 0.01523, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 12.45, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 12.45, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of nan, a trix of -1.16762, a Mass Index (MI) of nan, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 233.33333, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 0.2678, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -21.0571 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -21.0571 (leaving a KST difference of -0.0). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 12.45, an Ichimoku B rating of 12.45, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 12.66135, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 12.57875, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 24.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 51.77459, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 62.69156, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -0.0.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of -2.10571, a daily log return of 3.55067 and a cumulative return of 3.61446.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-06 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Futaba Corp (OTCMKTS:FUBAF) is telling us that this is potentially a buy. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

