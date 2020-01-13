Important Muenchener Rueckver (OTCMKTS:MURGF) Indicators (Just Released) (2020-01-13)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Muenchener Rueckver, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than MURGF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-13. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-13 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Muenchener Rueckver (OTCMKTS:MURGF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Muenchener Rueckver (OTCMKTS:MURGF) opened at 298.66, reaching a high of 298.66 and a low of 298.66 before closing at a price of 298.66. There was a total volume of 312.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 293.05, an on-balance volume of 298.6628, chaikin money flow of 0.16544 and a force index of 14.5161. There was an ease of movement rating of 1e-05, a volume-price trend of 29.47693 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.90519, bolinger bands of 298.66536, an upper bollinger band of 298.65744, lower bollinger band of 298.66, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 298.66, high band keltner channel of 298.66, low band keltner channel of 298.66, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 298.66, a donchian channel low band of 298.66, a donchian channel high band indicator of nan, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 6e-05, a MACD signal of 3e-05, a MACD difference of 3e-05, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 298.66, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 298.66, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.01645, a trix of 5.97525, a Mass Index (MI) of 3.68928, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -27.04033, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 99.55217 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 99.55217 (leaving a KST difference of 0.00258). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 298.66, an Ichimoku B rating of 298.66, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 276.03375, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 282.13985, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -0.68933.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 9.95522, a daily log return of 0.00094 and a cumulative return of 0.00094.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-13 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Muenchener Rueckver (OTCMKTS:MURGF) is telling us that this is looking like a reasonable buy. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

For a more complete analysis, run all of this through the BTMA software. Also, to stay up to date with what is happening on Muenchener Rueckver