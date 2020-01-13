New Report Released on Lpkf Laser & Elect Ag Ord (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) (2020-01-13)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Lpkf Laser & Elect Ag Ord, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than LPKFF, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-13. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-13 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Lpkf Laser & Elect Ag Ord (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Lpkf Laser & Elect Ag Ord (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) opened at 17.53, reaching a high of 17.53 and a low of 17.53 before closing at a price of 17.53. There was a total volume of 105.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 12.15, an on-balance volume of -17.5252, chaikin money flow of 0.0479 and a force index of 2e-05. There was an ease of movement rating of 3e-05, a volume-price trend of 3.99036 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.16252, bolinger bands of 17.53, an upper bollinger band of 17.53, lower bollinger band of 17.53, a bollinger high band indicator of nan, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 17.53, high band keltner channel of 17.53, low band keltner channel of 17.53, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 17.53, a donchian channel low band of 17.53, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.00024, a MACD signal of -6e-05, a MACD difference of -0.00018, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 17.53, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 17.53, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.00104, a trix of 10.04868, a Mass Index (MI) of 5.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -300.0, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -3.27145, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 229.4376 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 229.4376 (leaving a KST difference of -0.03325). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 17.53, an Ichimoku B rating of 17.53, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 15.07441, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 16.35273, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -32.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator of 50.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 50.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of -0.00043.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 22.94376, a daily log return of -0.02739 and a cumulative return of -0.02738.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-13 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Lpkf Laser & Elect Ag Ord (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) is telling us that this is ever so slightly bearish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

