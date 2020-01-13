Thoughts on Fujifilm Hldgs Corp (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) (2020-01-13)

Firstly, if you are interested in OTC stocks like Fujifilm Hldgs Corp, you will be doing yourself a massive favor by joining the Trader HR chat room (the people there are experts at tricky stocks like this), so do that now – we also strongly recommend Microcap Millionaires where you can learn how to profit hugely off lesser known OTC stocks (what you find there is much more interesting than FUJIY, in our view). These recommendations are current as of 2020-01-13. Now onto the news and analysis.

REPORTING FOR 2020-01-13 | BUNDESPREMIERLEAGUE.COM : We have conducted a deep analysis of how Fujifilm Hldgs Corp (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Fujifilm Hldgs Corp (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) opened at 53.27, reaching a high of 53.3 and a low of 52.94 before closing at a price of 52.94. There was a total volume of 13525.

VOLUME INDICATORS: We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 1269.99, an on-balance volume of -52.37, chaikin money flow of 23.0 and a force index of 10.9531. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.01964, a volume-price trend of 9.10079 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY: We noted an average true range of 0.41313, bolinger bands of 54.11934, an upper bollinger band of 50.47066, lower bollinger band of 52.94, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 53.17, high band keltner channel of 53.14, low band keltner channel of 53.2, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 52.94, a donchian channel low band of 52.94, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND: We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.02894, a MACD signal of -0.01608, a MACD difference of -0.01286, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 52.94, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 52.94, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.30694, a trix of 13.10696, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -7.76919, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 171.99581 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 171.99581 (leaving a KST difference of -7.13957). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 53.285, an Ichimoku B rating of 53.285, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 46.43863, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 47.89313, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM: We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 95.92552, a stochastic oscillator of 1200.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 1200.0, a Williams %R rating of 1100.0 and an awesome oscillator of -0.6073.

RETURNS: There was a daily return of 17.19958, a daily log return of -2.4669 and a cumulative return of -2.43672.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2020-01-13 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), our analysis of technical indicators for Fujifilm Hldgs Corp (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) is telling us that this is ever so slightly bearish. Please comment if you disagree with this conclusion or if you find any errors in the analysis above.

