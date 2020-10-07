Researchers examine physical activity and sleep among patients with rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and knee osteoarthritis

A brand-new research published in Arthritis Care & Research has examined patterns of 24-hour physical activity and rest among individuals with rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and knee osteoarthritis.

In the 172-person study, four single profiles were apparent with distinctions characterized by variations in time spent sleeping (High and Low sleepers), non-ambulatory activities (High Sitters), and ambulatory activities (Balanced Activity).

Younger age group, not having a work that involved a great deal of sitting down, and having outdoors going for walks while a habit were each associated with Balanced Activity general to High Sitters.

Taking into consideration these single profiles might become useful in initiatives to help people with joint disease enhance their activity or sleep behaviors.

“We all live our daily lives over 24 hours, and our research discovered that individuals with joint disease are most likely to possess one of 4 distinctly different patterns for how they allocate period in rest and a variety of actions throughout their time,” stated business lead writer Lynne Feehan, PT, PhD, Section of Physical Therapy, University or college of Uk Columbia. “This suggests that an one-size-fits-all strategy to helping people with arthritis to adjust their daily sleep or physical activity options might not end up being suitable.”

Alison Hoens a patient partner on this study, noted, “Seeing that an individual living with rheumatoid joint disease and seeing that a physical therapist, the results of this research resonate strongly with me personally. The acknowledgement that sufferers, also with very similar diagnoses, are ‘not really all the same’ talks to the potential of tailoring support from health care suppliers to motivate healthful rest, rest, and activity that align with a patient’s behaviors and needs.”