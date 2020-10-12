Just two weeks ago, Genshin Impact is estimated to increase IDR 1.4 trillion

Genshin Impact. (miHoyo)

Hitekno.com – Genshin Impact was phenomenal the moment it was officially launched. This open world action RPG game from miHoYo has managed to get millions of downloads in a short period of time.

For information: miHoYo officially launched Genshin Impact yesterday on September 28, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4 and mobile devices, both for Android and iOS.

Interestingly, this game is offered for free. However, it offers high quality. Even impressed to be in the AAA grade.

However, the latest news, Daniel Ahmad, analyst at Niko Partners, said this new game made $ 100 million, or around 1.4 trillion rupees, in just two weeks.

These revenues are generated from the microtransaction system through the sale of items to players. While the game itself can be played for free.

Daniel Ahmad also said that Genshin Impact also topped the “Free to Play” or “Free Games” category in a number of countries.

Not only in China, the origin of the miHoYo developer, but also in this open-world action role-playing game, Japan, South Korea and the USA are among the best.

This senior analyst also brings along data from SensorTower showing that Genshin Impact was ranked the second largest iOS game in the world.

Because of this immense popularity, this free game is estimated to have made up to IDR 1.4 trillion in sales in two weeks.

Interestingly, miHoYo had mentioned that they spent 1 billion yuan, or around $ 150 million (2.2 trillion rupees), on developing Genshin Impact.

Given the steadily growing popularity of this new game, it is possible that this Chinese developer will be amortized again soon in the near future.

Additionally, miHoYo plans to launch this new game that will be released on the Nintendo Switch soon. Which of course increases the number of players.

Just launched on the PlayStation 4, PC, Android and iOS, it can generate very high sales figures. Especially later when it comes to other platforms.

Genshin Impact sales hit IDR 1.4 trillion in two weeks. (Twitter / ZhugeEX)

Genshin Impact itself received a positive response at launch, although based on its information it was still undergoing a tight beta test.

This open world action RPG contains stunning graphics that are reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Even some of the mechanics are similar.

From perseverance, climbing, enemy design and placement, exploration and lots of similarities. Even so, miHoYo offered a fight that was no less intense.

And the hallmark of this game developer is providing anime-style character designs. With a variety of characters that you can get.

We look forward to Genshin Impact, touted as the most successful free game from China in a global launch. Did you try?