Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications, carry a 7,000 mAh battery and a robust chipset

Samsung Galaxy M51. (Samsung India)

Hitekno.com – With a jumbo battery with a capacity of 7,000 mAh and a powerful chipset from Qualcomm, the Samsung family has just received a new device, the Samsung Galaxy M51. Pretty tough, what are the specs of the Samsung Galaxy M51?

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is launched with the support of the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O screen. This screen already has a Full HD Plus resolution with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a brightness of 420 nits.

In the camera area, the Samsung Galaxy M51 uses a Sony IMX682 sensor with a resolution of 64 MP. In addition to the main camera, this device is equipped with a 12 MP sensor for ultrawide, 5 MP for macro and 5 MP for depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is equipped with a 32 MP front camera that uses the Sony IMX616 sensor. With these two sensors from Sony, it can be determined that the camera range Samsung Galaxy M51 is very superior and good.

Samsung Galaxy M51. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications

Operating system: Android 10, One UI 2.1

Chipset: Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)

CPU: Octa-Core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold and 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 618

RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB

Internal storage: 128 GB

Screen: 6.7 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio

Main camera: 64 MP, f / 1.8 + 12 MP, f / 2.2 + 5 MP, f / 2.4 + 5 MP, f / 2.4

Front camera: 32 MP, f / 2.0

Battery: 7,000 mAh

Connectivity: USB Type C, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0

Network: Dual SIM (Nano SIM, dual standby)

Dimensions: 163.9 x 76.3 x 9.5 mm

Weight: 213 g

Color: Celestial Black, Electric Blue

The advantages of the Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51. (Samsung)

In terms of benefits, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is certainly superior to the battery sector used by this device. From where? Samsung equips the Samsung Galaxy M51 with a jumbo battery with a capacity of 7,000 mAh.

This jumbo battery also supports the 25 W fast charging technology with reverse charging, which allows the Samsung Galaxy M51 to be used as a power bank.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is not only superior to the built-in battery, but also relies on a robust Qualcomm chipset with Snapdragon 730G in combination with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Price of the Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51. (Samsung)

After the opening of the pre-order period for Indonesia, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is available in two variants of RAM and internal storage, which are sold at different prices.

For the 6 GB RAM variant and the 128 GB internal storage, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is sold for 5.1 million rupees. 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage are sold for 5.5 million IDR.

Given the Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications described above, are you ready to propose this new device from the Samsung family?