Unique! This beach in Dubai uses solar energy to transmit WiFi

Dubai beach illustration. (Unsplash / Christoph Schulz)

Hitekno.com – Dubai is indeed known as one of the richest cities in the world when it comes to sophistication. There are several unique things in Dubai.

Not only the tallest buildings in the world, the Burj Khalifa, the beaches in Dubai can amaze you

As of the Instagram @ yukbagi.id social network account, there are some unique things that you can find on Dubai’s beaches.

If you visit the Dubai coast, you will find an umbrella-like device. As it turns out, it is a solar powered Wi-Fi transmitter. So visitors can still have a super fast internet connection even though they are on vacation at the beach.

WiFi transmitter on Dubai’s coastline (Intagram @ yukbagi.id)

Dubai also has man-made beaches with unique shapes, one of which is on Palm Island. Palm Island has an artificial beach that is shaped like a palm tree.

A small library with hundreds of books is usually provided on the beach side of Dubai for visitors to read freely. You can sunbathe while reading books to make your vacation activities even more useful.

Have you ever imagined there was air conditioning on the beach? Do you think something like this is impossible? In that case you have to visit the Pallazo Versace Hotel. Feel the cool sand on the beach near this hotel. This is thanks to the coolers installed on the beach. Isn’t that amazing?

You can also find camels walking on the beach. It’s a common sight when visiting a beach in Dubai. You can also rent a camel to explore the beach.

What do you think of the sophistication of this beach in Dubai? (Suara.com/Hiromi Kyuna)