Vivo Y73s 5G finally launched, how much does it cost?

Hitekno.com – Another new mobile phone with 5G network support from Vivo that is now affordable. Namely the official launch of the Vivo Y73s 5G for the Chinese market.

This new mobile phone is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, which supports 5G networks. And become the first device to use this serial chip.

Thanks to this chipset from MediaTek, the Vivo Y73s 5G is available as a 5G phone at a lower price. At least for the Chinese market.

As reported on the GSM Arena page on Monday (December 10th, 2020), the Vivo Y73s 5G (V2031A) has dimensions of 161 x 74.04 x 7.73 mm, 171.3 grams, 6.44 inches AMOLED screen, 2400 x 1080 pixels (20: 9).

The Vivo Y73s 5G is powered by HDR10 and is equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery via the Type-C connector that charges 18 W. Speaking of ports, there is also a 3.5mm port.

The phone uses a very attractive Dimensity 720, 7nm chipset that manages to combine Sub-6 5G connectivity at an attractive price point.

This is the first in MediaTek’s 700 range and appears to have taken some disruptive moves in the 5G mid-range scene.

The HP Vivo Y73s is paired with 5G Dimensity 720 with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB internal UFS 2.1 storage.

There is a 48-megapixel sensor on the front of the camera, f / 2.0 on the 8-megapixel main camera, f / 2.2 ultrawide and 2 MP, a trio with f / 2.4 depths on the back as well as a 16-megapixel snapper on the front.

In terms of software, the HP Vivo Y73s 5G runs on Android 10 ROM with Funtouch OS 10.5 ready to use right out of the box.

Available in the colors Silver Moon and Black Mirror for this new phone. Currently, the official price is 1,998 yen, or around 4.39 million rupees.

This is the Vivo Y73s 5G, an affordable 5G phone that was officially launched in China. It is not yet known if this new mobile phone will be launched worldwide. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty).