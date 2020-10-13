5 cheap Samsung phones for October 2020, only 1 million Rp

Cheap Samsung Cell Phones. (HiTekno.com)

Hitekno.com – Samsung isn’t affiliated with cheap cell phones, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any products in this class. For October 2020, 5 devices are available at a price of 1 million IDR.

Even one of those cheap Samsung phones costs less than 1 million rupees. While these devices are only so valued, they shouldn’t be underestimated.

Given that this South Korean brand also offers premium services for their low cost mobile phone users. Also supported by this brand’s broad after-sales network.

Then what are the cheap Samsung phones out for this October 2020? Check out the list below, collected by HiTekno.com.

1. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core

This is the cheapest cell phone from this brand for the Indonesian market. For only Rp 999,000 you can buy cheap cell phones with the Android Go operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy A01 offers a device with a 5.3 inch screen without bangs, HD + resolution. With 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP selfie camera.

Unfortunately, this cheap mobile phone only uses a Quad-core MediaTek MT6739 chipset and 3,000 mAh battery. Fortunately, Android Go runs, which is deliberately light.

price

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core RAM 1 GB + 16 GB: Rp. 999,000

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core RAM 2 GB + 32 GB: IDR 1,149,000

2. Samsung Galaxy A01

This cheap phone is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 2 GB RAM chipset. Plus a 3,000 mAh battery and a 5.7-inch screen with HD + resolution and tiny bangs.

About the camera is armed with two rear sensors 13 MP 1: 2.2 and 2 MP 1: 2.4 depth sensor. Also a 5 MP f / 2.4 selfie camera. The One UI interface, which is based on Android 10, runs on the Samsung Galaxy A01.

Price for Samsung Galaxy A01 RAM 2 GB + 16 GB: IDR 1,249,000

3. Samsung Galaxy A10s

There’s still the Samsung Galaxy A10s, which has a more spacious screen that is 6.2 inches. In terms of performance, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and 2GB of RAM.

This cheap cell phone with a 4,000 mAh battery also comes with a 4,000 mAh battery. The rear camera is a 13 MP f / 1.8 + 2 MP f / 2.4 depth sensor and an 8 MP f / 2.0 selfie camera.

Price of the Samsung Galaxy A10s RAM 2 GB + 32 GB: IDR 1,549,000

4. Samsung Galaxy M11

The Galaxy M series offers cheap cell phones but prioritizes the specs. Like the Samsung Galaxy M11, which runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset.

This cheap mobile phone uses a 6.4-inch screen with HD + resolution and a jumbo battery of 5,000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M11 also used a USB Type-C port.

Equipped with three rear view cameras, consisting of 13 MP 1: 1.8 + 5 MP 1: 2.2 ultrawide + 2 MP 1: 2.4 depth sensor and an 8 MP 1: 2.0 selfie camera.

Price of the Samsung Galaxy A10s RAM 3 GB + 32 GB: IDR 1,849,000

5. Samsung Galaxy A11

Another cheap Samsung phone priced at 1 million rupees. The Samsung Galaxy A11 is namely powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and 3 GB + 32 GB RAM.

This device is equipped with a 6.4 inch screen with HP + resolution. Also uses a 4,000 mAh battery and 15 watt USB Type-C port for quick charging.

About the camera is equipped with three rear sensors that contain 13 MP f / 1.8 + 5 MP f / 2.2 ultrawide + 2 MP f / 2.4 depth sensor. Also an 8 MP f / 2.0 selfie camera.

Price of the Samsung Galaxy A11 RAM 3 GB + 32 GB: IDR 1,899,000

That’s 5 cheap Samsung cell phones for October 2020. Only Rp. 1 million, some even under Rp. 1 million. Is there your choice there?