Can PT horror games be played on PS5 using these features?

Hitekno.com – PT Horror Games should be playable on PlayStation 5 or PS5 via backward compatibility. This feature is intended to enable the rare horror game to survive on other consoles.

Quoted from Gamer Radar, this means that PT does not get stuck on the old hardware, namely the PlayStation 4.

Earlier this week, Sony announced that users would be able to transfer saved data and game files from PS4 to PS5 via Wi-Fi transfer.

This led EuroGamer to speculate that gamers could copy and play PT from PS4 as well.

On its official website, Sony announced that most games or more than 4,000 PS4 games can be played on the PS5.

There are only 10 PS4 games that cannot be played through the backward compatibility feature. The ten games are DWVR, Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume 1, TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2, Just deal with it !, Shadow Complex Remastered, Robinson: The Journey, We Sing, Hitman Go: Definitive Edition, Shadwen and Joe’s Diner.

Given that PT is not on the list above, there is speculation that this horror game can be played on the PlayStation 5. Although this speculation is widespread among fans, Sony still hasn’t confirmed the news.

PT’s viability for another generation of game consoles is a major announcement in terms of video game title preservation.

For information, PT was removed from the PS4 roster after Hideo Kojima was fired from Konami in 2015. Konami removed PT from PlayStation Store and eliminated the ability to reinstall the game.

Of course, this does not result in any other way for new gamers to enjoy PT games on PS4. With the above news proven, PT Horror can stay alive on the PS5 because of its survivability, even if that’s only in the hands of those who downloaded it.

Previously, the PT horror game received positive reviews from critics and fans as the visuality and its effects were quite tense.