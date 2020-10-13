Increasingly positive demand for 5G chipsets, MediaTek Experience increases sales

MediaTek logo. (MediaTek)

Hitekno.com – Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek just announced the company’s positive performance claims. Given that the 5G chipset market is quite positive in 2020, MediaTek’s sales have also increased.

Based on a DigiTimes report, MediaTek saw revenue increase 15.7 percent month-on-month in September 2020.

Sales in September 2020 reached Taiwan $ 37.9 billion, or rupees 19.5 trillion.

This corresponds to an increase of 61.2% compared to the previous year compared to September 2019.

In the third quarter of 2020, MediaTek had total sales of 97.2 billion Taiwan dollars, or 50 trillion rupees.

MediaTek dimension. (MediaTek)

This corresponds to a sales increase of 43.9 percent compared to the previous quarter (quarter by quarter) in the third quarter (Q3) compared to the second quarter (Q2) 2020.

This number exceeds MediaTek’s previous industry revenue estimates.

Industry watchers predict that MediaTek Taiwan sales will reach just $ 87.5 billion, or IDR 45 trillion. But MediaTek could go beyond that

According to Gizmochina, that increase in sales is directly proportional to MediaTek’s 5G chipset market, which will be absorbed by the market particularly in the third quarter of 2020.

MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset (MediaTek)

MediaTek’s 5G chipset market has also expanded beyond China to the US market. Dimensional is the backbone of MediaTek’s 5G chipset sales.

The company recently launched Dimensity 1000C 5G on the US market.

The LG Velvet 5G, which uses the Dimensity 1000C 5G kitchen, is believed to add even more sales to MediaTek chipsets.

If performance remains positive through 2020, MediaTek sales are projected to reach $ 300 billion Taiwanese dollars, or Rs 154 trillion.