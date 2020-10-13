Insane! Elon Musk plans to build a war missile for the US military

SpaceX logo illustration. (YouTube / SpaceX)

Hitekno.com – The US military sends cargo to battlefields around the world using Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets.

Under this insane plan, supplies from the United States are fired into space before they go to Earth.

This would allow weapons to be sent anywhere on the planet within an hour.

As reported on The Sun’s website on Tuesday (10/13/2020), this plan will expedite the distribution of essentials, a task currently being performed by the Globemaster C-17 aircraft.

The US military has a powerful fleet of 233 aircraft that can fly up to 300 km / h, but are unable to cope with supersonic missiles.

SpaceX logo. [Shutterstock]

SpaceX’s partnerships with the military include aerospace company Texas xArc, announced on Wednesday by U.S. Transportation Command General Stephen Lyons.

The missile will carry an 80-ton payload, similar to a C-17, and will move supplies including weapons from Cape Canaveral, Florida, to the US-operated Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan in less than an hour.

In comparison, it took a C-17 about 15 hours to complete the same journey.

“Think about the speed involved. I can tell you that SpaceX is very, very fast in this area. I am very pleased with the team that SpaceX is working with,” General Lyons said at the National’s virtual conference Defense Transport Association.

The plan is still in its early stages, but proof of concept testing is expected to begin next year. The group’s first task is to evaluate the cost and logistics of such an operation.

SpaceX flights cost anywhere from $ 2 million to $ 90 million, depending on the rocket, according to Space.com. However, this is expected to drop to $ 2 million for Starship’s upcoming rocket launch, which will be fully reusable.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, their current system, can land vertically and reuse its main propulsion system. However, the US company never tried to land with the cargo on board. Military missiles carry a payload four times that of a Falcon 9.

California-based SpaceX is partnering with the military on its hair-brain program. Earlier this week, a private missile factory signed a contract with the military’s Space Development Agency to produce four missile tracking satellites.

Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX, previously discussed the plan to use rockets to carry passengers on super-fast trips to destinations around the world. (Voice.com/Dythia Novianty)