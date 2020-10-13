Price for Oppo Reno4 F in Indonesia Rp. 4.3 million, what is on offer?

Oppo Reno4 F. (Oppo Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – Oppo Indonesia has officially announced the presence of Reno4 F in Indonesia. What does this new cell phone offer with the Oppo Reno4 F price of around 4.3 million rupees?

This new cell phone itself is a variant of the Reno4 family. Previously, Oppo Indonesia officially launched Reno4 and Reno4 Pro, now Oppo Reno4 F.

The price for this Reno4 F is much cheaper than its predecessors. The price for the Oppo Reno 4 is in the range of IDR 5 million, while the highest variant, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, sells for 8 million.

Oppo Indonesia’s PR manager Aryo Meidianto said in an online press conference following the launch of the new device that the Reno4 F is intended for the mid-market segment such as young people and students.

“Reno4 F is indeed aimed at the middle class, such as college students,” said Aryo.

Oppo Reno4 F. (Oppo Indonesia)

The Oppo Reno4 F is equipped with a screen made of an AMOLED panel with an area of ​​6.43 inches. The resolution is 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, also known as FHD +. The screen surface of this device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Plus. Fingerprint scanner embedded on the screen.

On the upper screen there are two selfie cameras with an output of 16 MP each and an aperture of f / 2.4 and 2 MP with an aperture of f / 2.4.

There are four more cameras on the back of the Reno4 F, which are arranged in a rectangular frame. Inside there are four cameras, each with a powerful 48 MP (1: 1.8). 8 MP ultra wide camera (f / 2.2), 2 MP mono camera (f / 2.4) and 2 MP mono camera (f / 2.4).

The Reno4 F specifications are based on the MediTek Helio P95 chipset, which is supported by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In the meantime, Oppo is using the Android 10 operating system, which has been enhanced by ColorOS 7.2.

With the Oppo Reno4 F price of IDR 4.3 million, this new mobile phone offers just that. Want to ask for your hand? You can pre-order now. [Suara.com/ Liberty Jemadu].