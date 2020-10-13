Samsung is preparing these two new devices at the end of the year

Samsung logo. (Samsung Newsroom)

Hitekno.com – Samsung is reportedly preparing two new devices from its family in late 2020. The two new devices include the Samsung Galaxy M02 and the Samsung Galaxy A02.

The news of the arrival of two Samsung devices came after they were recently added to the certification list on the US Nemko website. Nemko AS itself is a worldwide test, research and certification service.

GSM Arena shows that it is known from the leak that each model has the numbers A025F / DS, SM-A025F, SM-M025F / DS, SM-A025M / DS and SM-A0255M.

Based on this model number, many suspect that Samsung will launch the Samsung Galaxy M02 and Samsung Galaxy A02. Unfortunately, it is not known if the Samsung Galaxy M02 is identical to the Samsung Galaxy A02 or if it is different.

Before that, however, the Samsung Galaxy A02 was represented on the Geekbench platform benchmark. Due to its appearance, this device is known to use 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Several other leaks state the Samsung Galaxy A02 could use a 5.7-inch HD Plus LCD screen. The innards, the Snapdragon 450 chipset and the 3,500 mAh battery, as well as the microSD support.

In terms of camera, this device is said to use two 13 MP and 2 MP resolution sensors on the back and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front.

Although Samsung is still stingy about the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy M02 and Samsung Galaxy A02, some leaks are slowly revealing the innards and specs of these devices.

For the price, the Samsung Galaxy M02 and Samsung Galaxy A02 are expected to hit the market with retail prices below $ 130 or equivalent to Rs 1.9 million.