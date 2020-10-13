The dream of gamers, Xiaomi will release the POCO X3 NFC

POCO X3 NFC. (Xiaomi)

Hitekno.com – Xiaomi, a technology company using smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) to support a lifestyle, is about to introduce the POCO X3 NFC with a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and other benefits, namely the 240 Hz sampling rate. This is a feature that is welcomed by mobile gamers as they can ensure their victory by playing together or “playing” sessions.

For mobile gamers, smartphones with such features offer a much better experience, for example in high-speed games where they have to aim or shoot quickly. The high sample rate offers a combination of highly sensitive controls and faster response.

The touch sample rate is simply defined as the responsiveness of the screen to commands from a fingertip touch in one second and then reacts to the next image. With a high touch sample rate, a smartphone is more receptive to receiving commands from users and displays the next image on the screen faster.

A smartphone with a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz offers a 33% better response compared to other flagship smartphones in Indonesia.

The term touch sampling rate is different from the refresh rate, which measures how many images can be updated (updated) per second. For this reason, if a smartphone screen has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, it means that the screen can update 120 images every second. Compared to the 60 Hz industry standard, this means that smartphone screens with 120 Hz capability can display smoother image movements due to higher refresh rates.

The presence of a touch sample rate is closely related to the refresh rate as the tier increases with a smoother display and faster response. The screen can also be a determining factor in winning a gaming session.

POCO X3 NFC will be launched on October 15th through a live broadcast on YouTube at http://bit.ly/pocox3nfcid at 8:00 p.m. WIB on the Indonesian market.