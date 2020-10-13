These are the three Indonesian representatives for the Free Fire Continental Series 2020

Champion of the Free Fire Indonesia Masters 2020 autumn. (Garena)

Hitekno.com – Garena hosted the Free Fire Indonesian Masters (FFIM) Fall 2020 by finding the top three esports teams in the country for this mobile game. The three will represent Indonesia on an international level.

The FFIM 2020 Autumn Gran Final itself took place yesterday on Sunday 11 October 2020. By finding the best Free Fire Eports team in Indonesia.

Evos Esports, RRQ Hades and Onic Olympus, who will represent Indonesia in the Free Fire tournament on an international level.

“The esports team in Indonesia is growing rapidly and continues to demonstrate its quality to compete in international tournaments. The FFIM 2020 fall tournament is one of Garena’s commitments that are consistently carried out to promote talent and promote the esports ecosystem in Indonesia so that it can develop into professional esporters. World class, “said Christian Wihananto, producer of Garena Free Fire Indonesia.

After the Minister of Youth and Sport, Zainudin Amali, received support at the opening of the FFIM in autumn 2020, the athletes were delighted with the start of the tournament. A series of preliminary rounds, from the Open Qualifiers, the quarter-finals, the group finals to the play-ins round, were exciting.

Free Fire Indonesia Masters 2020 Fall. (Garena)

The FFIM 2020 Fall Grand Finals tournament was broadcast on one of the leading national television channels, GTV. The team of finalists did not lose its fighting spirit, although this time it was not accompanied by an offline audience. The final round of the games was still tense until the best team was finally found at the FFIM 2020 fall tournament phase.

The Fall 2020 FFIM tournament will compete against 12 of the best esports teams in Indonesia to win a total prize pool of up to 800 million rupiah. The 12 esport teams are: Aerowolf Pro-Team, Onic Olympus, Evos Esports, Aura Esports, First Raiders Bravo, Bigetron Bit, Louvre King, The Prime, RRQ Hades, Boss Knightmare, Lynxnihboss and Red Bull Rebellion.

The three best teams from FFIM 2020 Fall, Evos Esports, RRQ Hades and Onic Olympus, will then compete in the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) – Asia Series.

The FFCS consists of a series of international tournaments that take place simultaneously. This prestigious tournament includes the Free Fire Americas Series, Free Fire Asia Series, and Free Fire EMEA Series. The international FFCS – Asia Series tournament will start simultaneously on November 22, 2020 and the Grand Final will take place on November 29, 2020.

Please visit the Garena Free Fire Tournament website for complete information on the schedule, summary and game results. Survivors who want to watch the exciting Fall 2020 Grand Finals FFIM can watch the replay on Free Fire Esports Indonesia official YouTube and Facebook accounts.

Don’t miss the action of esports players who strategically compete against each other in this prestigious series of Free Fire tournaments.

These are the three Esports Free Fire teams that won the FFIM in Fall 2020 and will represent Indonesia for the upcoming FFCS Asia Series.