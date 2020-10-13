This girl claimed she was underestimated by Gegara, not an officer, and gave a note to the in-laws

This woman admitted that she was underestimated by the future in-laws, not the officials. (TikTok / @ yantipanggabean0)

Hitekno.com – Rejection based solely on job status often leaves painful scars. A woman who claims to be underestimated for not being a civil servant has generated various opinions from internet users.

Tiktok user @ yantipanggabean0 shared posts about him as Marketing.

“Arrogant a little good,” @ yantipanggabean0 wrote in the headline.

The video is given with Bang Jago’s music backsound, which is currently a hype on TikTok. The backsound is often used as a hint to counter certain statements.

The woman seemed to be giving the camera (future in-laws) a message that she didn’t deserve to be underestimated.

The potential in-laws he was referring to seemed to prefer a son-in-law to marketing.

“Camer: Oh, you market selling things, right? Where does my son, who is a civil servant, fit in. Sorry, aunt, I market, but my salary is higher than my aunt’s son,” wrote the woman in the explanation in her video.

In the comment column, he admitted that he didn’t want to look down on officials, but that he was angry about their underrated status.

The shared video post successfully went viral after receiving more than 420,000 views and 12,000 likes. This viral video has also been shared by internet users more than 270 times.

This viral video of a woman who claims to be underestimated for not being a civil servant has caught the attention of internet users. (TikTok / @ yantipanggabean0)

Many internet users comment on the advantages and disadvantages of video posting by the above woman.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m a civil servant a month, I can get Rp. 20 million because of my continued service. Praise God, Miss, I’m not pursuing my goal. I’m sorry. I’m not arrogant, now civil servants are different “said @ 1 * 0 * 72m * i.

“The point is, civil servants are the ideal daughter-in-law (laughs emoticon),” @ z * r * y wrote.

Some of the other internet users supported the woman, arguing that marketing was the end of the business that should not be taken lightly.

“He didn’t want to look down on officials, right, he was asked by the camera. So it’s natural to be proud of yourself. At least standing on your own two feet is better than unemployment (laughs emoticon),” said @ Limited_edition192.

“Isn’t it a man who is obliged to support him? How is it that the woman is asked what work?” write @ indrakus009.

“What is trivial about sales and marketing is that commission money was never collected,” @aryzt said.

