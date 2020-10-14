4 Latest News: Apple Releases iPhone 12, Xiaomi Ready to Showcase POCO X3 NFC

iPhone 12 Pro. (Apple)

Hitekno.com – Apple has officially announced four new iPhones that support 5G networks. Namely iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro max.

The four iPhone 12s use the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is said to have high performance. However, the main focus is on supporting 5G networks.

In addition, there is also news from the country, namely the confirmed presence of POCO X3 NFC from Xiaomi Indonesia. What will this new phone look like?

Xiaomi Indonesia has distributed invitations to the launch of the POCO X3 NFC tomorrow, October 15, 2020. If so, the details of this new cellphone will be announced.

The news about Apple unveiling four new iPhones 12 and the certainty of POCO X3 NFC in Indonesia is the latest news that is busy right now.

To be more complete, here are four of the latest news that are currently busy and have been selected by HiTekno.com for today’s Wednesday (10/14/2020).

1. Apple officially introduces four iPhone 12s. Prices start at 10.3 million rupees

iPhone 12. (Apple)

Apple officially presented four versions of the iPhone 12 under the title “Hi, Speed”. Namely, the company’s first smartphone to support 5G networks.

Apple CEO Tim Cook presented the company’s four new smartphones through a virtual event on (13.10.2020) local time or on Wednesday morning at 00:00 a.m. WIB.

2. The ideal of gamers, Xiaomi will release POCO X3 NFC

POCO X3 NFC. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi, a technology company with smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) to support lifestyle, will in the near future introduce the POCO X3 NFC with a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and other advantages, namely the 240 Hz sampling rate.

This is a feature that is welcomed by mobile gamers as they can ensure their victory by playing together or “playing” sessions.

3. It is claimed to be the smallest 5G smartphone in the world. This is the iPhone 12 Mini feature

iPhone 12 Mini. (YouTube / Apple)

On Wednesday morning (October 14th, 2020) Apple launched the iPhone 12 series with enticing features. One of the highlights is the small size of the iPhone 12 Mini.

The mini naming is also unique as this is the first time Apple’s iPhone line has been nicknamed “Mini”. Previously, the company used the name suffix on the iPod Mini, iPad Mini, and Mac Mini.

4. 3 Easy Ways To Support The Spirit Of School Kids Online

Support school children online. (Samsung)

The distance learning process (PJJ), which has been carried out in almost all schools in Indonesia for more than seven months, often encounters obstacles felt by various parties such as students (children) and parents.

Based on a survey by the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemdikbud) titled “Willingness to Learn in the COVID-19 Pandemic”, one of the obstacles faced by students (children) during the PYY is the difficulty of concentrating fully while studying. In addition, it is believed that parents will have to pay high costs for adequate equipment and data packages to support the PJJ process.

