Bring Kirin 9000, Huawei Mate 40 Pro Print 690 thousand points at AnTuTu

Huawei logo. (Huawei)

Hitekno.com – Huawei is preparing to launch its new flagship phone soon. Based on the new Kirin 9000 chipset, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro was presented on the AnTuTu benchmark platform.

For information: The Huawei Mate 40 series will carry the Kirin 9000E and Kirin 9000 runways.

Especially for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and the Mate 40 Pro Plus, both devices are operated with the Kirin 9000.

The AnTuTu list of the new Huawei Mate 40 Pro shows a performance rating of 690,605 points. The Kirin 9000 is the latest chipset from Huawei with a 5nm manufacturing system.

The Kirin 9000 score is a bit lower than the Exynos 1080 chipset, which hit 693,000 points on AnTuTu.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro with Kirin 9000 appears on AnTuTu. (AnTuTu)

Even so, at least the Kirin 9000 outperformed the Snapdragon 865 in terms of memory, CPU and GPU performance at AnTuTu.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro quoted from Gizmochina appeared on AnTuTu with 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 256 GB of internal memory (UFS 3.1). UX testing has shown that the Mate 40 Pro’s screen supports a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Kirin 9000 chipset consists of four large Cortex-A77 cores with a clock rate of 3.13 GHz, four small Cortex-A55 cores with 2.04 GHz and a Mali-G78 GPU.

AnTuTu performance comparison of Snapdragon 865, Kirin 990 5G, and Kirin 9000 chipsets (Weibo)

The device achieved AnTuTu CPU, GPU, memory and UX performance values ​​of 189,670, 287,962, 126,589 and 89,384 points, respectively.

The company released an official teaser two days ago. They confirmed that the Huawei Mate 40 series will hit the market on October 22, 2020.

Render the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. (OnLeaks via GSM Arena)

The GSM arena shows that the 8 GB RAM variant of the Mate 40 Pro has also visited the Geekbench 5 benchmark platform. The Geekbench 5 single-core and multi-core test results recorded 1020 and 3710 points, respectively.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra with Snapdragon 865 achieved around 900 points in the single-core test and 3,100 points in the multi-core test. When it hits the market later, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro will be a pretty interesting flagship.