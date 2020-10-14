Bring lots of grilled chicken, ojol driver who received this fictional order is sad

The Ojol driver hit by a fictional order and brought a lot of grilled chicken made internet users sad. (TikTok / @tiannow)

Hitekno.com – The story of the Ojol rider battle can always get internet users’ attention. A video showing an Ojol driver being hit by this fictional arrangement makes car internet users sad.

A TikTok user with an account called @tiannow shared the moment an Ojol driver entered an orphanage.

“I can’t stop thinking. Dajal’s son is the one who ordered, he said so funny (angry emoticon). No brain!” Write @tiannow in the label.

In the video you can see the Ojol driver approaching the orphanage with a very large package. It appears this Ojol driver just received a large order of grilled chicken.

The VCR revealed that the Ojol driver immediately submitted the fictional order to the orphanage.

“Right now at my orphanage, at 12 o’clock, Grab Food came. We were surprised no one had ordered. It contained a lot of grilled chicken. Eh, dad said this was for the orphanage (crying emoticon). He only got fictional Orders of up to Rp 300,000 more. I can’t stop thinking about the same message, not thinking or having no brain. Even if it is replaced later, the process will also take some time. Thank you very much, sir, the original is very patient, dad doesn’t complain or anything. Allah manages the supplies for you, “@tiannow wrote on the video description.

The shared video post successfully went viral after receiving more than 3.8 million views and 231,000 likes.

After this viral video was distributed, the official Grab account replied to the comments column saying the case had been followed up.

“Hello sister, this has been followed up (smiley emoticon). For information, partners will be reimbursed for fictitious orders, but the process will be documented for those who need it,” said the official Grab Indonesia account (@grabid).

Many internet users made various comments about the Ojol drivers who were affected by this fictional arrangement.

The Ojol driver hit by this fictional arrangement went viral on social media. (TikTok / @tiannow)

“I can’t imagine his father’s feelings and heart. Always healthy sir (sad emoticon),” said @ cantikdeh1.

“Oh god, like it or not, I can’t stand to see it that way. Even if it has changed but when the money is low and the rest is just that? (Crying emoticon)” @ replied novigenjer.

“Oh my god the cost is not much, there is more nominal price for the order. Hopefully you can get more food,” prayed @niniez_apriyanto.

