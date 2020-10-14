Lenovo launches Laptop Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, designed Super Light

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon. (Lenovo)

Hitekno.com – Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), the global leader in personal computers and smart devices, today announced the launch of the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon in the Asia Pacific region. This premium laptop is designed for executives, entrepreneurs and millennials who want a device to suit their lifestyle needs. Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, which is easy to carry because it is very light, has standard military grade durability, and offers an immersive experience, has these benefits.

Very light and strong, with a unique white sheen

The latest addition to the Yoga range is a sleekly designed, yet rugged device that combines intelligent computing with the ultimate in design and mobility. This 13.3-inch laptop with a 16:10 screen weighs only 966 g and is so light that it can even be placed on the palm of your hand. In addition, this laptop has a design that tapers towards the front to create a very slim profile with a thickness of only 14.25mm.

The robust durability of the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is packaged in a sleek appearance. With the attractive Moon White carbon fiber case, there’s a device that has been rigorously tested by Lenovo and has passed nine military tests for durability that meet MIL-STD-810G standards. The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is resistant to various shocks, has a dustproof structure and is resistant to extreme temperatures as well as a drop test, so it can be used for a variety of daily activities.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon. (Lenovo)

Moon White’s stunning finish can be achieved through a unique process that involves three coats of extremely high heat and six to nine hours of painting. The chassis is made from air quality carbon fiber that is carefully coated and assembled using the high-precision manufacturing process used in supercars. The multi-layered Web-Core 2.0 carbon fiber reduces the material weight by up to 47% and increases durability by up to 25% compared to the previous generation.

The process results in a beautiful ultra-mobile device that is made from the lightest carbon fiber material from Lenovo and yet retains an elegant appearance thanks to an easy-to-clean anti-fingerprint coating.

“We are committed to helping every yoga user achieve more in an increasingly intelligent life,” said Peter Yeung, Peter Yeung, general manager of consumer business for Lenovo Asia Pacific. “Whether it’s changing the way they use technology or getting things done faster so they can focus on what really matters, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon embodies Lenovo’s mission to push the boundaries of Expanding innovation further and bringing smarter technology to everyone – smarter technology to everyone. “

Designed to be the best device with even more immersive entertainment

The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is based on the Intel® Evo ™ platform1 and represents a new generation of laptops built for a smarter life. A PC with Evo ™ ensures that this laptop has been designed, engineered and verified to have exceptional responsiveness and long battery life with fast charge capability.

The platform is incredibly responsive with an 11th Gen Intel® Core ™ processor, lightning-fast gigabit speeds with Intel WiFi 6, and dual Thunderbolt ™ 4 ports for data transfer and fast charging so users can focus on getting things done more efficient. With a high-capacity battery of 50 watts per hour, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon can be used for 15 hours of video playback2 or up to 13 hours for all-day office productivity3. With Rapid Charge Boost4, this laptop only takes 15 minutes to charge and lasts for two hours, raising the bar for the laptop experience.

Thanks to Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, users can enjoy the best performance in creative applications and incredible graphics performance up to 3x faster5 with highly efficient thermal components to minimize overheating.

Watching movies, surfing the Internet and working with documents is made a lot easier by the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon’s screen, which offers a wider active area ratio of 91% in a 16:10 ratio. The 2560 x 1600 Quad HD display offers over four million pixels for sharper text and clearer images, while a brightness of 300 nit improves visibility outdoors. The screen covers 100% sRGB color gamut and uses Dolby® Vision® HDR, which provides vivid colors when creating content and watching movies. The Eye Comfort6 certified TÜV Rheinland® screen helps users reduce eye fatigue, while the Dolby Atmos® 2x2W certified speaker delivers three-dimensional sound that appears to move around the room.

A smarter and more intuitive user experience

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon. (Lenovo)

On the outside of the Yoga Sim 7i Carbon, there is a lip on the front that provides space for the user to lift the screen with one finger. With the flip-to-boot technology, screen increases are intelligently recorded and the laptop starts on the Windows® desktop even in cold conditions.

Lenovo Smart Assist also offers a safer and smarter platform based on a carefully crafted combination of hardware, software and artificial intelligence (AI). Forgetting passwords and privacy concerns are just old stories. The laptop is equipped with functions such as touch and key registration with face recognition and recognition, a modern standby mode that enables the synchronization of e-mails or Windows updates, and an instant energy-saving mode.

In addition to privacy warnings, Glance by Mirametrix® AI-powered attention recognition software detects when a user turns away and automatically blurs the content on the screen. The device also sends posture notifications when the user is too close to the screen.

Yoga Slim 7i Carbon makes daily activities easier with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa7 and Lenovo Q-Control that use the Lenovo Intelligent Thermal System 4.0 to improve system performance and extend battery life. In addition, the Lenovo Vantage application allows for more in-depth customization of smart settings, additional protection against security threats, and diagnosis of computer performance problems.