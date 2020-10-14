LinkAja was introduced in Smart Village Nusantara and offers easy transactions

Start of Smart Village Nusantara. (LinkAja)

Hitekno.com – Village digitization in Indonesia is ongoing to develop village potential, market marketing and accelerate access and public services to improve the life of rural communities. Given this potential, LinkAja is working as a national electronic money with the vision of promoting and improving the quality of life of wealthy Indonesians, with PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, along with the Ministry of Villages, Disadvantaged Areas Development and Transmigration in the inauguration of the Smart Village Nusantara in Desa together Kemuning, Karanganyar Regency, Central Java.

At the inauguration of the Smart Village Nusantara pilot project in the village of Kemuning, which was carried out at the beginning of October 2020, the Deputy Minister of the PDTT village Budi Arie Setiadi, together with the President’s Chief of Staff, General TNI (Purn) Dr. H. Moeldoko, Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, Director of Telkom Enterprise & Business Service, Edi Witjara, Regent of Karanganyar Drs. H Juliyatmono, together with the Commissioner of Telkom, Rhenald Kasali, and the Independent Commissioner of Telkom, Marsudi Wahyu Kisworo. On this occasion, LinkAja also participated in providing convenience, security and convenience in transactions for residents of Kemuning village, used as a source of funding in the Simpeldesa application for various bill payments, payments with QRIS at 74 merchants and the traditional Mbatok market as well as for the payment of tickets can be used for village tourism. Yellow.

The payment method used in the Kemuning Village ecosystem used QRIS (Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard) technology, which enables Kemuning Village residents and tourists to conduct cashless transactions with LinkAja conventional and LinkAja Syariah services as well as various other digital payment providers. In October 2020 there is an attractive cashback for visitors, namely 20% with a maximum face value of 5,000 IDR, to make transactions to enter the tourist village Pasar Mbatok and to buy from 74 local merchants via LinkAja.

Haryati Lawidjaja, President Director of LinkAja said, “We appreciate Telkom’s great initiative to empower and improve Desa Kemuning’s sustainable economy through digitization efforts, which is in line with LinkAja’s goals and mission of financial and economic inclusion by building an ecosystem and a platform for digital financial services. This especially serves the needs of the middle class / MSMEs in Indonesia to achieve a high, progressive, prosperous and independent quality of life for the Indonesian people. We hope that the convenience of Using LinkAja can encourage the habits of the people of Kemuning Village to get used to cashless transactions, which is very necessary in the current pandemic. “

Start of Smart Village Nusantara. (LinkAja)

Enterprise & Business Telkom Director Edi Witjara said in his speech that Smart Village Nusantara is a form of Telkom support to the government in developing Indonesia from the potential in the villages.

“Through Smart Village Nusantara, Telkom is here to support the development of a digital village ecosystem for a sustainable village economy. There is hope that the people in the village will have better digital acceptance in the future and with the use of digital technologies to support their various activities are familiar, “said Edi.

To facilitate the daily life of solo and local residents in transactions, LinkAja and LinkAja Syariah Services can be used as payment methods in various modern retail stores (Luwes Group, Luwes Home Shopping, Jumbo Supercenter Group, Atria Swalayan) and culinary centers (Sate Kambing Pak) Mento, Warung Sop Sriwedari, Batagor Mang Edy, Wiens Straße), souvenir centers (Batik Gunawan Setiawan, Gaia Batik Solo, Batik Anom Laweyan), hospitals (Kasih Ibu Hospital, Dr. Moewardi Hospital, Panti Waluyo Hospital), community services (SIM and SKCK Polres Surakarta, SIM and SKCK Sragen. SIM Boyolali, SIM and SKCK Klaten), traditional markets (PGS Solo, Pasar Gede, Pasar Gawok, Klewer Markt) and others.

To date, Link Aja has more than 57,000,000 registered users and can be used with more than 600,000 local dealers and more than 280,000 national dealers across Indonesia, 134 modes of transport, more than 500 traditional markets and more than 14,000 donation partners Digital, 1,600 e- Commerce, payments and purchases for everyday needs such as telecommunication pulses, power tokens, household bills, BPJS fees, for various other financial services such as transfers to all bank accounts and cardless cash withdrawals. In addition, LinkAja can be used to top up and withdraw funds at more than one million transaction points, including ATMs, bank transfers, retail networks and digital financial services.

In order to meet the needs of the Muslim community in Indonesia who need electronic payment instruments based on Sharia principles, especially given that Indonesia is the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, LinkAja presents the LinkAja Sharia Service, the First and only Islamic electronic money in Indonesia that allows different types of payment according to the rules of Islamic law.

In its current holistic ecosystem, LinkAja Sharia Services can be used across Indonesia until mid-September 2020 with a special Sharia ecosystem that has been established in 69 parishes and 273 districts and includes mosques, Amil Zakat institutions, halal cooking centers and modern retail stores local Islamic boarding schools, Islamic banks, Islamic schools and Islamic universities. To date, LinkAja’s Syariah service has more than 800,000 registered users, which will continue to grow in line with the commitment of several strategic partners such as local governments and other institutions to work together to expand the digital Shariah ecosystem across Indonesia.