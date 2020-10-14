Most Popular: Realme 7 Pro and Realme C17 officially released in Indonesia

Realme 7 Pro. (Rich)

Hitekno.com – After Realme 7 was released in mid-September 2020, the company finally launched Realme 7 Pro for Indonesia. With a quick charge of 65W, the price of the Realme 7 Pro in the mid-range is very tempting.

Charges bearing the 65W SuperDart Charge identity are called the fastest in Indonesia by the company. It even carries the slogan 65W Charging Evolution.

Compared to other competitors, the fast 65W charging is indeed an added value for the Realme 7 Pro.

In addition, in a special event held on Wednesday (October 14th, 2020), Realme officially had two new devices, namely Realme C17 and Realme 7 Pro. This new Realme device was sold in Indonesia for IDR 2 million and is powered by a jumbo battery.

As Krisva Angnieszca, PR manager for Realme Indonesia explained, the Realme C17 is the tallest C-series device to be launched so far.

Realme C17 is quite good by nature and has two visual effects that make a different impression when used. The 6.5-inch display in combination with the 90 Hz ultra-smooth display distinguishes this device from the rest of the C series.

