Panasonic introduces a box-shaped micro video camera

Panasonic Lumix BGH1. (Panasonic)

Hitekno.com – Panasonic announced the Lumix BGH1, a one-of-a-kind device the company is calling a mirrorless box cinema and live event camera.

This latest camera from Panasonic features a Micro Four Thirds sensor and is designed in a compact cubic format with one side of the camera almost entirely dominated by the lens mount.

Reporting from The Verge, Lumix BGH1 is designed for multipurpose cameras, expansion and easy installation.

Panasonic envisions this Lumix BGH1 camera used in multi-camera situations where drones, live streaming and other complex settings are required.

The camera is Power over Ethernet +, which means it can be powered using the same cable that is connected to the network.

Up to 12 controllers at the same time with the Lumix Tether fot Multicam app.

This camera is equipped with a 10.2 megapixel sensor that can be used to optimize the camera for 4K video recordings.

The Lumix BGH1 can also record footage with 4: 2: 0 10-bit C4K / 4K 60p or 4: 2: 2 10-bit All-I C4k / 4K 30p. There is an option for Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) – HDR broadcast already.

Additional functions of the Lumix BGH1 are two SD-UHS-II card slots, USB-C 3.1, HDMI output (up to 4K 4: 2: 2 10-bit C4K / 4K 60p), 3G-SDI input / output sockets . 3.5 mm, WiFi and Bluetooth as well as the option to output anamorphic film material.

Panasonic has also released a free SDK that allows users to create camera controls that work with USB.

The Lumix BGH1 camera will be marketed in December at a price of $ 1,999, or around 29 million rupees.