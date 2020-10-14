Realme C17 is present in Indonesia and has a jumbo battery at a cost of 2 million rupees

Realme C17. (Realme Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – In a special event held on Wednesday (10/14/2020), Realme officially arrived with two new devices, namely the Realme C17 and Realme 7 Pro. This new Realme device was sold in Indonesia for IDR 2 million and is powered by a jumbo battery.

As Krisva Angnieszca, PR manager for Realme Indonesia explained, Realme C17 is the tallest C-series device to be launched so far.

Realme C17 is quite good by nature and has two visual effects that make a different impression when used. The 6.5-inch display in combination with the 90 Hz ultra-smooth display distinguishes this device from the rest of the C series.

In terms of light, the Realme C17 also looks attractive with the 4 camera setup on the back framed in a rectangular module. Each camera has a resolution of 13 MP, 2 MP ultrawide, 2 MP for macro and 2 MP depth sensor.

The Realme C17’s main camera is said to support night mode and chroma boost to deliver more vivid photos. While the front camera of the Realme C17 uses a resolution of 8 MP.

Realme C17. (Realme Indonesia)

For the chipset, Realme C17 works with the support of Snapdragon 460 from Qualcomm, which increases the performance by 40 percent compared to its predecessor.

To further improve the innards area of ​​this device, Realme Realme C17 offers a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh that supports the 18 W fast charge function.

Realme claims the Realme C17 can charge 33 percent in just 30 minutes. In addition, this device keeps the temperature below 40 degrees while charging.

For security reasons, Realme equips Realme C17 with a fingerprint scanner sensor on the back of this device.

Realme UI 2.0

Realme C17. (Realme Indonesia)

Along with the release of Realme C17 and Realme 7 Pro, Realme also introduced the new Realme UI 2.0 user interface, which brings improvements in terms of creativity, social affairs and productivity.

In this interface, Realme gives users the freedom to set the theme according to the color they want. The Always on Display function of this device can also be customized according to the user’s preference.

In addition, Realme gives users the freedom to customize icons and fonts on the notification bar. The dark mode function of this device is available in three options, from dark to soft, which are eye-pleasing.

Realme offers Realme UI 2.0 a significant improvement for multitasking floating windows that work better.

Realme C17 price

Realme C17. (Realme Indonesia)

Realme was officially launched in Indonesia together with Realme 7 Pro and Realme UI 2.0 and sells Realme C17 at a price of Rp 2,799,000. The special price for this device is Rp 2,699,000.

The Realme C17 flash sales period is on October 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. WIB and October 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. WIB on Realme.com, Shopee and other ecommerce sites.

Would you like to try this Realme C17 priced at 2 million rupees and with the support of a jumbo battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh?