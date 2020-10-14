Specifications PC Watch Dogs Legion for Ray Tracing, Heavier?

Watch Dogs Legion. (Ubisoft)

Hitekno.com – Watch Dogs Legion PC game will certainly support ray tracing technology. What are the specs of PC Watch Dogs Legion later to use it?

Ubisoft itself has provided an update for this one PC game specification. Especially for the implementation of this more realistic lighting technology.

If you don’t enable ray tracing, the PC Watch Dogs Legion’s specs themselves aren’t too heavy. Only enough with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8 GB RAM and GeForce GTX 1650 can.

But now with this new technology, this pc game needs even more stomping specs. At least with a GeForce RTX 2060 and 16 GB of RAM.

However, the above need is only to be able to run this PC game from Ubisoft. But to have the best experience it has to be higher.

Watch Dogs Legion. (Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has officially announced what the PC Watch Dogs Legion specifications look like on its official website. Also in detail either with or without ray tracing.

For more information, see the PC Watch Dogs Legion specifications below.

Ray tracing enabled

Minimum system requirements – 1920 x 1080, high preset, ray tracing medium, DLSS quality, DX12 only

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 2.8 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 3.4 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

Video memory: 6 GB

RAM: 16 GB (two-channel setup)

Hard disk space: (45 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64 bit only) Recommended system requirements – 2560 x 1440 (1440p), very high preset, high ray tracing, DLSS quality, only DX12

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 3.0 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Video memory: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (two-channel setup)

Hard disk space: (45 GB)

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit only) Ultra System Requirements – 3840 x 2160 (4 KB), Ultra Preset, Ray Tracing Ultra, DLSS Performance, DX12 only

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Video memory: 10 GB

RAM: 16 GB (two-channel setup)

Hard disk space: 45 GB (+20 GB HD Texture Pack)

Operating system: Windows 10 (only 64 bit) Watch Dogs Legion. (Ubisoft)

Ray tracing disabled

Minimum system requirements for 1920 x 1080, low preset, DX12

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GeForce GTX 1650

Video memory: 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB (two-channel setup)

Hard disk space: (45 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64 bit only) Recommended system requirements for 1920 x 1080, High Preset, DX12

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / GeForce GTX 1660 Super

Video memory: 6 GB

RAM: 8 GB (two-channel setup)

Hard disk space: (45 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64 bit only) Recommended system requirements for 2560 x 1440, High Preset, DX12

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 3.0 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super

Video memory: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (two-channel setup)

Hard disk space: (45 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only) Ultra system requirements – 3840 x 2160 (4 KB), Ultra Preset DX12

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3080

Video memory: 10 GB

RAM: 16 GB (two-channel setup)

Hard disk space: 45 GB (+20 GB HD Texture Pack)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only) (For the best experience, use DX12, also compatible with “DX11”). Update the PC Watch Dogs Legion specification. (Ubisoft)

That said, we can see how tough the specs of this Ubisoft PC game are. Specifically for running this pc game by enabling ray tracing.

These are the specifications of the PC Watch Dogs Legion with ray tracing support. Is your PC ready to welcome the presence of this PC game?