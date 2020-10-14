Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gameplay Revealed, Here are the Details

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales. (Insomniac Games)

Hitekno.com – A small gameplay of Spider-Man: Miles Morales was introduced to the public prior to its November release. This Spider-Man game is highly anticipated as it can be played on the latest PS5 console.

In the trailer shared exclusively by GameInformer, Miles’ character is the younger Spidey, but he’s tough too.

The trailer briefly shows the main character walking through snow-covered New York.

In another part of the gameplay clip we can see Miles battling some evil characters. This isn’t the first time Miles Morales has battled enemies on the streets of New York City.

The gameplay release cited by Game Radar also appeared on the Sony PS5 Showcase last month. But there are several things that superheroes have new skills in.

At first glance, we can see Miles becoming invisible and using this ability to take out enemies.

Superheroes can also do some pretty brutal finishing moves. The main character can blow enemies in the air and knock them down to a knockout

Sony has announced that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be the launch title for the PS5 on day one.

This game also supports 4K60fps performance mode which really spoils the fans. This 4K60fps performance mode is optionally available and thus enables a lower mode. Don’t rule out the 30 fps.

So far, game consoles are known to offer a frame rate of around 30 fps. Only a few games can deliver up to 60 fps.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been confirmed as the launch title for the PS5 for release on November 12, 2020.

Internationally, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available on November 19, 2020. This action-adventure game is also available for PS4 on the same launch date.