The depth of this swimming pool gives you goose bumps, Internet users: Mariana Trench?

Hitekno.com – An internet user recently noticed an upload. During the upload, this internet user uploaded a photo of the swimming pool at a depth of 3,000 meters, which was then equated with the depth of the Mariana Trench.

This upload about the depth of the pool, which is viral on Instagram, caught attention after being uploaded @ Receh.id on Tuesday (10/13/2020).

In this upload, an internet user uploaded a portrait of himself while on a swimming pool tour in Mojokerto, East Java. With a payment of 10,000 IDR, this internet user visited the swimming pool at a depth of 3,000 meters.

The depth of this swimming pool differs significantly from swimming pools in general. As a rule, adult swimming pools have water depths of up to 1.2 to 2 meters.

Several other internet users sang the depth of the swimming pool frequented by internet users, equating the depth of the swimming pool with the Mariana Trench known as the deepest sea in the world.

For information, the Mariana Trench is predicted by scientists to be approximately 11 kilometers or 11,000 meters deep.

“ Mariana Trench ” wrote the caption on this @ Receh.id upload.

Steal attention, upload uploads about the depth of the swimming pool that give you goose bumps, then get various comments from internet users after going viral on Instagram.

“Suddenly choking in West Africa,” replied the Internet user with the account @ virgosince99.

“It’s really deep, 3 kilometers can go straight into SpongeBob’s house,” commented the internet user who owns the @wbutomo Instagram account.

“To the core of the earth,” said the owner of the account @ de-simun14.

By the time this article was written, this upload about the depth of the swimming pool that caused goosebumps had received over 34,000 likes and hundreds of comments from internet users after going viral on Instagram.