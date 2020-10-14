This girl’s video shows marriage at the age of 13 and is an internet discussion

Girl shows herself married at the age of 13. (instagram / Moodcewekx)

Hitekno.com – A video of a girl showing off marriage at the age of 13 recently caught attention and went viral on Instagram. Once uploaded, this girl’s TikTok video apparently sparked a huge debate among internet users.

The video upload of a TikTok girl showing off her marriage at the age of 13 went viral on Instagram after the @ moodcewekx account was uploaded last Sunday (April 10th, 2020).

“At 13 you can’t even take care of your own life, that already takes care of your husband,” wrote the headline in this upload by @moodcewekx.

In the uploaded TikTok video, this girl tells the story of her decision to get married at the age of 13. At the age of 14 she gave birth to her first child.

In addition, this girl gave birth to her second child at the age of 19. He was very grateful for the decision to marry this young girl.

“Alhamdulillah, getting married young is so delicious,” he wrote in the video’s headline.

This Instagram viral upload about a girl showing off her marriage at the age of 13 immediately received various comments from internet users.

“We are still in school at this age, you are already married,” replied the internet user with the @ memom18_ account.

“For 13 years I still locked myself in my room doing schoolwork,” commented the owner of the @ zhr.salwa account.

“ You always think negatively, could it be that someone is married or wants to get married young, or is it a family tradition? Older parents usually married young, my parents are one of them. There are many who get married when they are teenagers, but that doesn’t mean the girl is pregnant first, “said the netizens with the @nanazsg account.

By the time this article was written, uploads about a girl showing off a young marriage at the age of 13 had been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and received thousands of comments from internet users after going viral on Instagram.