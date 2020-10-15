Already open, these are PC specs Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta

Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War. (PlayStation Store)

Hitekno.com – Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been confirmed for release next week. But for fans who have pre-ordered, the beta test of the game is open.

For tough gamers who are used to playing PC games, the PC specs for Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War Beta don’t seem too onerous.

The minimum requirements still include the old-generation processor and graphics card.

Nvidia’s GTX 970 has been one of the most popular GPUs in the past few years. PS4 Beta and Early Access Special Testing opened October 8-12, 2020.

While the second beta week from today (September 15, 2020) to October 19, 2020 is especially open for PC and Xbox One.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War already supports the cross-play function, so that players can meet other consoles on the PC.

The storage space is not too large for the beta version and only requires 45 GB.

Still quite “light” compared to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s 250GB of storage.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released simultaneously for PC and console on November 13th.

The multiplayer mode supports cross-platform and cross-generational, so that owners of PS4 and Xbox One can play with those of the PS5 and Xbox series X.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies. (Twitter / Treyarch)

Activision has also confirmed that zombies will return in the Black Ops Cold War, and specific details on co-op will be announced shortly.

The following are the PC specs for the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies beta:

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit (1803 or higher)

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2 GB / GTX 1650 4 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950

RAM: 8 GB

Hard disk: 45 GB

Sound card: DirectX compatible, requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Recommended specifications

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit (current service pack)

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4 GB / GTX 1660 Super 6 GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

RAM: 16 GB

Hard disk: 45 GB

Sound card: DirectX compatible, requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Those were the PC specs for the Cold War Call Of Duty Black Ops beta that were interested in playing it?