Bring unloaded memory and jumbo battery. These are the Realme C17 specs

Realme C17. (Realme)

Hitekno.com – On Wednesday (10/14/2020) Realme brought several new devices to Indonesia, including the Realme C17. Bring roomy storage and a jumbo battery. Here are the specs for the Realme C17.

In his presentation to Krisva Angnieszca as Realme Indonesia PR Manager, Realme C17 is the tallest device in the C-Series to be unveiled.

In terms of design, Realme C17 is quite good with two visual effects that make a different impression when used. The 6.5-inch display in combination with the 90 Hz ultra-smooth display distinguishes this device from the rest of the C series.

The Realme C17 also looks attractive with the 4 camera setup on the back framed in a rectangular module. Each camera has a resolution of 13 MP, 2 MP ultrawide, 2 MP for macro and 2 MP depth sensor.

The Realme C17’s main camera is said to support night mode and chroma boost to deliver more vivid photos. While the front camera of the Realme C17 uses a resolution of 8 MP.

Realme C17. (Realme Indonesia)

Realme C17 specifications

Operating system: Android 10

Chipset: Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)

CPU: Octa-Core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 and 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)

GPU: Adreno 610

RAM: 6 GB

Internal storage: 256 GB

Screen: 6.5 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20: 9 ratio

Main camera: 13 MP, f / 2.2 + 8 MP, f / 2.2 + 2 MP, f / 2.4 + 2 MP, f / 2.4

Front camera: 8 MP, f / 2.0

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Connectivity: USB Type C, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0

Network: Dual SIM (Nano SIM, dual standby)

Dimensions: 164.1 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 188 g

Color: Navy Blue, Lake Green

The advantages of Realme C17

Realme C17. (Realme Indonesia)

The Realme C17 innards are offered in the battery range and with large storage and are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The Realme C17 chipset has been increased by 40 percent.

Realme improves the performance of Realme C17 and offers this device a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh that supports the 18 W fast charge function.

Realme claims the Realme C17 can charge 33 percent in just 30 minutes. In addition, this device keeps the temperature below 40 degrees while charging.

Realme C17 price

Realme C17. (Realme Indonesia)

Realme officially goes to Indonesia and sells Realme C17 at a price of 2,799,000 Rp. The special price for this device is 2,699,000 Rp.

The flash sale for Realme C17 is valid on October 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. WIB and October 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. WIB on Realme.com, Shopee and AkuLaku.

The Realme C17 specs mentioned above sold for Rp. 2 million with a jumbo battery and unloaded storage and make you interested in proposing this device?