Equipped with a second memory slot, Nikon released Mirrorless Z6 II and Z7 II

Nikon Z7 II. (Nikon)

Hitekno.com – Nikon has once again unveiled its latest full screen mirrorless line, namely the z6 II and z7 II, which perform better and faster.

This latest camera has better auto focus performance and a secondary memory card slot.

Nikon’s second generation mirrorless model is largely similar to the Z6 and Z7, using the same sensor and no external design updates.

The electronic viewfinder and non-rotating, variable angle LCD face forward to allow logging on both models as is.

Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II. (Nikon)

Professionals will appreciate a new addition when they open the memory card door. Nikon added an SD UHS-II card slot that connects to the only XQD / CFexpress slot from before.

So if you want to backup user recordings and videos right away.

Another change is inside, now there is a second Expeed 6 processor in each camera, users have two processors.

Nikon reports from The Verge to improve continuous shooting capabilities. The 24.5-megapixel Z6 II can achieve 14 frames per second, while the 45.7-megapixel Z7 II now exceeds 10 fps.

A 4K video recording with 60 frames per second has been added to the Z6 II and Z7 II, but this is only offered by the latter at launch. According to Nikon, a firmware update in February 2021 will bring this feature to the Z6 II. On the Z7 II, you get 1.08 times the cut when recording 4K60.

Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II. (Nikon)

Nikon has also improved the auto focus. Nikon’s face and eye detection autofocus can now be used in wide-field AF mode.

The two new cameras can focus better even in poor lighting conditions.

Nikon has also improved the usability, e.g. B. Allowing firmware updates via the mobile Snapbridge app.

Nikon will sell the Z6 II camera in November at a price of $ 2,000 for the body only, or around Rs 29 million, while the Z7 II Desmber will be priced at $ 3,000 for the body only, or around Rs 44 million will follow.