Hot debate, statement by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology on Hoaks becomes a spotlight for netizens

The Minister for Communication and Information, Johnny Plate. (Kominfo)

Hitekno.com – Minister of Communications and Informatics (Menkominfo) Johnny G Plate is in the internet user spotlight on his statement on Mata Najwa’s broadcast on Trans7.

The event, which aired on Wednesday (October 14th, 2020), discussed jokes related to the Job Creation Act where the Central Coordinator of the All Indonesia Student Executive Board (BEM SI), Remy Hastian, and the YLBHI- Director Afinawati attended.

The Menkominfo conveyed the large number of jokes related to the Law on Creating Employment on Social Media. It was stated that Johnny G Plate had recorded 547 jokes.

In the heated debate over Mata Najwa’s broadcast, the statement by the Minister of Communication and Information in response to Afinawati’s statement caught the attention of Internet users.

“If the government said joke, yes, it is a joke, why is it rejected again,” said the Minister for Communication and Information.

Suddenly, Johnny G Plate’s testimony immediately aroused internet users, so the discussion on social media didn’t get any less heated. Several interesting answers emerged immediately.

Quite a few internet users expressed their anger at this statement. Not even some that make it a meme.

Below are some of the responses from Internet users on Twitter to the words of the Minister of Communications and Informatics in the debate on the Law on Job Creation on Mata Najwas Show.

“It’s really scary, more or less the government cannot be touched at all. The statement by the Minister of Communication and Information is also scary: ‘If the government is not a joke, it’s a joke. HAH?!? “Said @ilyas_sa *****

“Those who saw Mata Najwa last night were appalled when the Minister of Communications and Information said, ‘If the government thinks it’s a joke, it’s a joke,” wrote @Ronald *****

“Look at the debate by Ms. Asifinawati, the Minister of Communications and Information is similar to the situation between Kamala Haris and Mike Pence,” commented @LarasRa *****

“Mas Remy can’t stop laughing at what the Minister of Communications and Information said,” said salfok @liyan *****

“It’s always exciting to see the Minister of Communications and Information when he makes a statement that he likes to pat on the forehead. Looks on the smart level, where does it start?” @Allre *** said

These were some of the responses from internet users who were busy responding to the testimony of Minister of Communications and Informatics Johnny G Plate about Hoaks on Mata Najwa’s show on Trans7.