League of Legends Wild Rift Early Access arrives, check out and play now!

Hitekno.com – Finally, Riot Games presents League of Legends Wild Rift in Early Access via the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, not all Android phone users can play it.

This MOBA game is introduced to mobile devices such as Android and iOS. And has passed closed beta testing for multiple regions including Indonesia.

The latest news is that a number of Android phone users have reported that they can originally download and play MOBA games from PC.

So, be sure to check the Google Play Store right away if you have the chance to try out League of Legends Wild Rift early access.

As it is still in the early access phase, not all users will be able to play this mobile game. But those who received a notification can download and play right away.

The HiTekno.com team itself has early access to this mobile game. And you can play League of Legends Wild Rift on an Android phone.

Not only those who pre-register can play it. Some who received the notification were able to get League of Legends Wild Rift.

However, some other Android users who are not receiving notifications could not find this MOBA game on their Google Play Store.

For those of you who have downloaded this mobile game, you will be asked to create a Riot Games account first. Can be done through a browser or through the game itself.

Players are asked to enter their email address, date of birth, name or username and password when registering this account. Then wait for the confirmation of the registration email.

League of Legends Wild Rift. (Google Play Store)

Make sure to check the emails Riot Games sent you. After completing the account creation, you can play this MOBA game.

By monitoring the HiTekno.com team, some players from Indonesia started to liven up the League of Legends Wild Rift. Check immediately if your Android phone can get it.