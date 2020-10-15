Most popular: WWII bomb explosion and JKT48 marriage with fans

Atomic bomb illustration. (pixabay / AlexAntropov86)

Hitekno.com – The largest bomb ever recovered from World War II exploded on Tuesday (October 13th, 2020) in a defuse operation. Namely the operation to defuse the five-ton bomb in the canal near the Baltic Sea.

The bomb, called Tallboy, is also known as the “earthquake bomb” and was dropped by the Royal Air Force in an attack on a Nazi warship in 1945.

Last year, the largest WWII bomb was found at a depth of 12 meters, with the tip sticking out during dredging near the port town of Swinoujscie in northwest Poland.

Additionally, Twitter uploads by a man who claims to be a JKT48 fan have recently rattled social media. From where? This man who is a wota managed to marry one of the JKT48 members who became his idol.

It is a man with the @ stevesakurasi account who won the heart of a former JKT48 leader named Andela Yuwono. The love story of the two was uploaded by this man on Tuesday (October 13th, 2020) in a viral tweet on Twitter.

Along with this tweet, the man uploaded a photo of himself and Andela Yuwono when he was still in the JKT48 girls group. As a fan of JKT48 and a wota at it, this man joined the meeting and was great with the members.

1. Viral Old FTV Olga, Internet users couldn’t focus on Jessica Iskandar’s acting

Viral old FTV footage Olga, internet users couldn’t focus on Jessica Iskandar’s acting. (Twitter / his father Rico)

Old FTV movie videos, this time featuring several well-known personalities, went viral on social media. Namely the late Olga Syahputra, Opie Kumis and Jessica Iskandar.

This old FTV material, titled “Quantityjar Cinta Olga 5”, is in the spotlight of internet users, not the late Olga Syahputra and Opie Kumis, but the acting of Jessica Iskandar.

This viral video on social media was uploaded on Wednesday (14.10.2020) from the Twitter account @BapaknyaRico.

