Poco X3 NFC. (Xiaomi)

Hitekno.com – After several previous teasers, POCO X3 NFC was finally released in Indonesia today (10/15/2020). With tempting specs, the mid-range POCO X3 NFC is reasonably priced.

Xiaomi previously claimed that the POCO X3 would be a “mid-range killer” in Indonesia.

“The real middle-class killer” wrote the company some time ago in its official teaser.

Xiaomi has released POCO X3 in India and Europe with different functions. POCO X3 in Indonesia has NFC, which means the same as the European version.

POCO X3 has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD Plus resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and a protective layer made of Gorilla Glass 5.

POCO X3 NFC. (Xiaomi Indonesia)

Some of the features on the screen include a refresh rate of 120 Hz, HDR10 with a brightness of 450 nits. The device is certified to IP53 and is therefore resistant to water splashes.

The kitchen is spurred on, the new HP POCO X3 NFC is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and Adreno 618 octa-core GPU.

Equipped with 6 GB of RAM, the POCO X3 NFC offers up to 128 GB of storage space, which can be expanded to up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

Snapdragon 732G is the kitchen runway of the POCO X3 NFC. (Xiaomi Indonesia)

In terms of optics, the POCO X3 NFC has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor with f / 1.73 aperture, a wide-angle lens with a 13MP sensor, a 2- Includes MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro shooter.

The hole on the front acts as a 20 MP front camera sensor.

This new mobile phone has a battery with a capacity of 5,160 mAh, which is coupled with 33 W fast charge.

POCO X3 NFC teaser. (Xiaomi)

POCO X3 NFC NFC is equipped with LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus, which contains copper heat pipes and graphite plates for effective internal cooling and heat dissipation.

The price for the POCO X3 (NFC) 6 GB + 64 GB memory is offered in two colors, namely cobalt blue and shadow gray. The price for the 8 GB RAM +128 GB is Rp 3,599,000.