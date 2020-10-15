POCO X3 NFC, a newcomer to the mid-range, sold for 3 million rupees

POCO X3 NFC. (POCO)

Hitekno.com – Today, Thursday (October 15, 2020), POCO officially brought POCO X3 NFC to Indonesia as a mid-range filler. Good enough, this new device from the POCO family costs IDR 3 million.

Long before it was finally launched, POCO X3 NFC was dubbed the country’s “mid-range killer”. Alvin Tse, Country Director Xiaomi Indonesia, clearly stated about this new POCO device.

In terms of chipset, the POCO X3 NFC has a fast chipset from Qualcomm with Snapdragon 732G, which is reliable even for big games.

In terms of AnTuTu score, the POCO X3 NFC scored an amazing number of 301,581, which is pretty high for mid-range cell phones. POCO also offers this device high multitasking functions in its class.

POCO X3 NFC offers the best gaming experience and is equipped with Liquid Cool Technology 1.0 Plus. With this technology, playing on the POCO X3 NFC is up to 6 degrees Celsius more fluid and cooler.

POCO X3 NFC. (Xiaomi)

In terms of the screen, POCO X3 NFC uses a size of 6.67 inches Full HD Plus with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, which is rarely used in the middle class. This feature makes the POCO X3 NFC screen smoother.

In addition, the POCO X3 NFC DynamicSwitch technology allows users to adjust the refresh rate based on usage to make the battery more efficient.

The POCO X3 NFC expands the innards area and relies on a 5,160 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging. According to POCO, the POCO X3 NFC can charge up to 63 percent in just 30 minutes.

The POCO X3 NFC has a sophisticated camera sensor with 64 MP resolution and a Sony IMX682 sensor, which is accompanied by a 13 MP wide angle sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro shooter.

Snapdragon 732G is the kitchen runway of the POCO X3 NFC. (Xiaomi Indonesia)

For the front camera in the hole area, the POCO X3 NFC uses a 20 MP sensor that promises softer selfies.

The POCO X3 NFC, officially launched in Indonesia, will be launched in two versions, namely 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, which will be sold at a special price of Rp 3,099,000 and the normal price of Rp 3,199,000.

The 8 GB RAM variant and the 128 GB internal memory are sold at a special price of IDR 3,499,000 and at a normal price of IDR 3,599,000.

The first sale for POCO X3 NFC begins on October 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. WIB. You can purchase this device from Shopee, Mi.com and Mi Store.