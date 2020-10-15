See “Cilok Seller” broadcast like this, Netizen: So creative!

This “peekaboo seller” kite that exudes amazed internet users. (TikTok / naimanaimo)

Hitekno.com – The “Cilok Salesman” that is suddenly being broadcast automatically makes internet users look up and marvel. Not a real Cilok seller, but a creatively designed kite.

TikTok user @naimanaimo shared the moment when people were preparing to lift kites with unique shapes.

Anti-mainstream, this jumbo-sized kite is very similar to a character that often passes outside a house or near a school.

Well known, apparently the existing kites were designed to look like Cilok vendors. “Cilok seller in the air, the most creative kite in 2020,” @naimanaimo wrote in the headline.

The shared video post successfully went viral after receiving more than 9.7 million views and 210,000 likes.

It is not yet known when the events were recorded, but it is believed that this was a race.

Faint heard the match commentator revealed the competition between RTs in a kite competition.

The post’s uploader stated that this Gokil video was recorded in Parengan Lebaksari, Baureno District, Bojonegoro Regency, East Java.

Enough to say the least, the “Peek Seller” even looks like he’s riding a bike in the air. There are two Indonesian flags and “wings” to hoist the “Cilok seller”. This viral video receives various comments from internet users.

“Wow, really creative! Go on!” said @ jarwolanka513.

“The dragons are really cute. The ones that make you creative and smart!” Opinion @ 3ricta.

That “Cilok Seller” kite that went viral on social media. (TikTok / naimanaimo)

“This is a kite or a person playing a meatball rickshaw, huh, hahaha,” @ Revalin242 replied.

“Does this sell in the cloud? Maybe whoever bought the bird was the same person who got on the plane,” joked @ user22051.

“Wow, it’s so cool. This is the first time I’ve seen a kite like this. This is where I’ll pay,” commented @ simanis30.

To see a viral video about dragons in the form of a Cilok seller, you can visit this link.