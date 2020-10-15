The secret of this missing towel is often experienced by anyone, internet users: Why yes?

The secret of the towels is gone. (instagram / pinkteutics)

Hitekno.com – A TikTok viral video on Instagram recently revealed the mystery of the missing towel that many people often experience. Did you experience the same

This post about the mystery of the missing towel that went viral on Instagram caught the eye after the @pinkteutics account was first uploaded on Friday (02/10/2020).

“The towel was immediately transparent,” wrote the upload title @pinkteutics.

In the TikTok video, a man is shown taking a shower. After taking the towel, this man opened his cell phone. After being satisfied with HP, he returned to the clothesline for a towel.

As if he had forgotten where he had put the towel, this man looked around the house to see where his towel was. Apparently this man forgot he put the towel near where he was playing cell phones.

The secret of the towels is gone. (instagram / pinkteutics)

This TikTok video upload clearly describes the mystery of the missing towel that is often experienced by many people and immediately received a lot of comments from internet users after it went viral on Instagram.

“Eh, I always wanted to take a shower instead of taking a plate, why?” Replied the Internet user with the @ siti.halimatu.s account.

“ It turned out that I wasn’t a person with acute dementia. Thank you friends, “commented the account owner @nugrahhputri_.

“Anyway, towels, right, I’m just looking for sticky glasses,” said those using the @ ochie.sean account.

“Hahahah for everything I am like that every day,” wrote the internet user who owns the @ wmiay account.

Viral on Instagram, uploads about the mystery of the missing towel, which everyone has experienced many times, have been viewed more than 3 million times and received thousands of comments from internet users.