Viral videos of sad girls, netizens are even Salfok to Cat Expressions

This cat expression went viral on social media after it was rated as likable by internet users. (TikTok / tahuteempe)

Hitekno.com – Viral on social media, videos of girls attacking sad girls. But who would have thought that internet users were even misled to focus on their cat’s expression. As if he understood the girl’s sadness, this cat seemed empathetic.

Aside from dogs, cats are considered to be pretty cute animals and are viewed by internet users as “their own sensitivity”. Internet users were turned into salfok with contributions from the girl who claimed to be sad.

Internet users do not focus on the girl but on the expression of the cat behind her. Many internet users believe that cats are “sensitive” to the feelings of the employer.

TikTok users with an account named @tahuteempe share posts without subtitles using the hashtag “#rindu”. Unexpectedly, the post that was shared went viral after receiving more than 2.2 million views and 260,000 likes.

Instead of paying attention to the sad girl, internet users are discussing more about the cat.

This viral video on social media is very unique and makes Salfok. It has been shared more than 870 times.

Thousands of internet users claim to have Salfok with a cat expression behind a girl who appears to be worried about her employer.

“I want to tell a lot, but my mother was sleeping at the time. After work at night I want to call my parents, but it’s too late (crying emoticon),” wrote the girl in the post in the video.

When this girl covered her eyes, the cat was seen to put her foot down and step closer to her cheek. The cat’s expression cocked its head when she saw that the girl was sad and invited reactions from internet users.

This cat approaches the girl and closer to the cheek. (TikTok / tahuteempe)

It is still unknown if the cat is sensitive or if there is something else that provoked it, but internet users are already focused on the cat’s expression.

The viral video on social media received various comments from internet users.

“The cat is very attentive, as if the master shouldn’t be sad (crying emoticon),” commented @chrlinaaasih.

“Cats usually know when we are sad. I cried every time I came to see a cat,” @maizss said.

“Gosh, the cat is very sensitive, oh Allah” replied @jiahnp_.

“If a cat could speak human language, it would be the most loyal intimate friend,” @MilaJamilah said.

