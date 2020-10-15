Xiaomi is working with 4 talented artists on the launch of POCO X3 NFC

POCO X3 NFC. (Xiaomi)

Hitekno.com – Xiaomi, a technology company using various smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) to support lifestyle, is joining forces with four talented artists to help launch POCO X3 NFC, a smartphone nicknamed “The Real Mid-Range Killer “on October 15th. They are members of the POCO ICON to represent the passion and excellence of POCO X3 NFC.

They are Alffy Rev, Ecko Show, Fay Nabila and Herzven. These four talented artists will appear in a live broadcast of the POCO X3 NFC launch at 8:00 p.m. WIB, which can be viewed at the link bit.ly/pocox3nfcid.

Ecko Show, a rapper from Gorontalo, will introduce the specialty of the 120 Hz refresh rate from the POCO X3 NFC screen through rap song. Previously, the owner of the name Istianto Eko Purnomo was involved in the # PocoRapChallenge campaign to launch POCO F2 Pro.

Prayudi Herlambang, a visual artist better known by the name Herzven, is the next artist to join the POCO icon. He will demonstrate the ability to create visual works to embody the capabilities of the POCO X3 NFC’s 64MP quad camera. The 5160 mAh battery function is demonstrated by a dance performance by Fay Nabila. The multi-talented artist with full name Fay Nabila Rizka Alexander shows the battery life of The Real Mid-Range Killer and the 33 W fast charging.

Alffy Rev, the composer by the full name of Awwalur Rizqi Al-firori, will play a song specially made for POCO X3 NFC that can be enjoyed at the launch event. As one of the POCO ICONs, it represents the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, which is embedded in the POCO X3 NFC for the first time to improve its performance.

Look forward to the collaboration of the four artists who are members of POCO ICON at the launch of POCO X3 NFC today, October 15th at 8:00 p.m. WIB.