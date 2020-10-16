Apple will not only sell the iPhone 12, but also older series without chargers and earplugs

iPhone 12. (Apple)

Hitekno.com – Apple has officially launched the iPhone 12, which is sold without a sales head and EarPods in a sales package. This method is followed by other legacy products, namely the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE.

Apple quoted HiTekno.com from the GSM arena and renewed the purchase package for its old device, which is still for sale after the introduction of the iPhone 12.

Like the iPhone 11, the iPhone XR and iPhone SE 2020 are only sold with the lighting cable package. There are no charging heads and EarPods like before.

This US company has done this for various regions with the exception of France, which still has EarPods in its sales package.

Why is France different? Due to the existence of a government regulation that requires smartphone sales packages to include a headset or headphones.

Apple sells iPhone XR without a charger and EarPods. (GSM arena)

Interestingly, Apple is now selling EarPods separately at a cheaper price. Including the recently introduced 20 watt charging head.

This 20-watt USB-C charging head from Apple sells for just $ 19. And it can later be used for the 10.5-inch iPad as well as the iPhone 12.

Along with the introduction of the iPhone 12, MagSafe was introduced, a wireless charging technology that uses magnets to keep the connection connected.

With the iPhone 12, older devices also receive a discount. Just as the iPhone 11 is now only $ 599, the iPhone Xr is only $ 499.

Apple sells iPhone XR without a charger and EarPods. (GSM arena)

For the new iPhone, Apple has officially presented three variants. Namely iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro.

Regarding the price, the prices for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini are set from 799 US dollars and 699 US dollars or around Rp 11.8 million and Rp 10.3 million.

In the meantime, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max price variants are available from 999 US dollars and 1,099 US dollars or around Rp 14.7 million and Rp 16.2 million.

This is the latest information from Apple, which is also selling the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE without providing charging heads and EarPods like the iPhone 12.