At PlayOff, this is the schedule for Season 6 of MPL Indonesia

Logo MPL Indonesia Season 6. (YouTube / MPL Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Indonesia Season 6, one of the country’s most prestigious esports tournaments, has reached the playoffs. Don’t miss out and check out the MPL Indonesia season six playoff schedule.

After fighting fiercely for eight years in the previous regular season, these six famous Espoerts Mobile Legends teams have finally entered a tougher competition for the highest throne.

Six teams, consisting of Alter Ego, RRQ Hoshi, ONIC Esports, Bigetron Alpha, Evos Legends and Genflix Aerowolf, are scheduled to start the fight again from October 16-18, 2020.

Not only will that be battling for the title of Best Esports Mobile Legends Team in Indonesia, but also for roughly IDR 4.5 billion.

The first day of the playoffs will open with the ONIC game against Evos Legends. There is also the Bigetron Alpha team, which competes against Genflix Aerowolf (Match2).

In the final game, the winner of the first game must be ready to face the defending champion RRQ Hoshi, who takes second place in the regular season (Match3).

On the second day of the Season 6 playoffs of MPL Indonesia, the Match2 winner was expected by the team that finished first in the regular season, Alter Ego (Match4).

Playoffs MPL Indonesia Season 6. (Moonton)

The next game brings together the winners from Game 3 and Game 4 and is then closed by the team that loses the game.

The third day of the season 6 playoffs of MPL Indonesia is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. to 11:50 p.m. WIB. There will be a break before the grand finale followed by an opening ceremony which is very interesting to watch.

Don’t miss the grand finale as the Indonesian nation witness MPL ranked number 1 in the Mobile Legends esports league in the world.

“Currently Indonesia is struggling to become the number one country in esports matters. One way to achieve this goal is for the Indonesian people to unite and support MPL Indonesia to become the best esports league in the world.” said Lucas Mao, MPL Indonesia commissioner.

Since its first event, MPL Indonesia has been busy making history. The journey started when the first season of MPL Indonesia rolled around with a Peak Concurrent User (PCU) of 10,725.

In the following season it tripled to 37,454. The 3rd and 4th season PCU received by MPL Indonesia was 59,521 and 250,808, respectively.

At its peak, MPL Indonesia won more than 1.1 million PCU in Season 5. Can MPL Indonesia-PCU increase 100% by increasing 2 million this season and make Indonesia’s name proud? Everything depends on you!

MPL Indonesia Season 6th (Moonton) schedule

Where can you see the MPL Indonesia season 6 playoffs?

MLBB lovers can witness the fierce battle of MPL Indonesia professional teams through Nimo TV, Youtube MPL Indonesia and Facebook MPL Indonesia. The playoffs will also be broadcast live on NET Tv and Magna Channel.

For those who missed the live broadcast, you can check out the highlights of the Season 6 MPL ID playoffs on Top Gamer Gtv (every Saturday at 8:15 a.m. WIB), Good Gamer Kompas Tv (Sunday at 2:30 p.m. WIB), NET Esports (Monday at 00:30 a.m. WIB) and Kabar Arena see Tv One (Wednesday 23:00 and Thursday 06:00 WIB).

In addition, O’Channel is ready to air the Season 6 Playoff Highlights of MPL Indonesia on October 24th at 9:00 pm-10:00pm WIB and October 31st at 9:30 pm-10:30pm WIB. Not to forget, there is Elshinta TV on October 24th at 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. WIB and Jawapos TV on October 23rd at 9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. WIB

That is the schedule for the sixth season of MPL Indonesia for the playoffs. Which esports team has occupied the number one throne of the Indonesian mobile legends?