Brush Hurry, these 2 free games from the Epic Games Store

Hitekno.com – Are you waiting for free games from the Epic Games Store during this period? You can now claim Amnesia A Machine for Pigs and Kingdom New Lands for free.

For your information, this PC digital game store distributes free games regularly every week. You only claim for the duration of the period and then it is yours forever.

During this period, the Epic Games Store distributed two games at the same time. You can make a claim from today (October 16, 2020) until October 22, 2020.

The first PC game to be shared was Amnesia A Machine for Pigs. A horror game that was originally released since September 10, 2013, but wasn’t available on the Epic Games Store until April 2020.

The Amensia franchise has no doubt about its quality. Fans of horror games know the title of this game from Frictional Games.

This horror game brings a fist perspective by presenting a dark adventure. The horror isn’t just about the jumpscare, it’s about the atmosphere.

If it’s not a free game, Amnesia A Machine for Pigs is $ 7.99 on the Epic Games Store. This PC game sells on Steam for IDR 135,999.

Kingdom New Lands is a strategy game with pixelated 2D graphics that was developed by indie game studio Noio and released in 2015.

This PC game is relatively easy, even for users of Potato laptops with Intel HD graphics cards. Because it uses simple 2D graphics.

Enough with a dual core CPU, 1GB of RAM can play this game. The recommendation is only 4 GB of RAM and 1 GB of free space.

Kingdom New Lands is actually available on Steam for Rp. 115,999. The Epic Games Store is only $ 5.99.

This indie game also received a lot of positive reviews. Especially on the sales page on Steam. Some gamers find this game to be a fun way to kill time.

Hurry to get these two free games on the Epic Games Store while the time period still lasts. At least play first, sometime.