Ericsson Indonesia donates 25,000 KN95 masks in three hospitals

Ericsson Indonesia donates 25,000 KN95 masks. (Ericsson Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – Ericsson has demonstrated its commitment to eradicating the spread of COVID-19 in Indonesia by donating 25,000 KN95 masks to three COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jabodetabek. This activity is the result of Ericsson’s collaboration with Telkomsel, Indosat Ooredoo and XL Axiata.

Ericsson Indonesia, Head of Ericsson Indonesia, and Ronni Nurmal, Head of Network Solutions Ericsson Indonesia visited Cengkareng Hospital to meet the director of Cengkareng Hospital, Dr. Bambang Suheri, MAP. Thousands of other masks are given to Dr. Chasbullah Abdulmajid and RSUD Dr. Drajat Prawiranegara.

“Ericsson engineers have worked with all of our operator customers to ensure seamless cellular connectivity so people and businesses in Indonesia can stay connected during the pandemic. Additionally, we recognize the need to be at the forefront of supporting medical and medical personnel in the fight against COVID-19 with personal protective equipment (PPE), so we decided to make this donation together with local customers. We hope that donations and collective action from the public and private sectors in Indonesia can help fight the pandemic. We remain committed to Indonesia and all of our stakeholders in the country and are confident that together we can tackle the challenges of COVID-19. “said Jerry Soper, Head of Ericsson Indonesia.

